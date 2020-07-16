All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

7711 LEXINGTON Avenue

7711 Lexington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7711 Lexington Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Beautiful Hidden Contemporary Cottage - Incredible West Hollywood location. The ultimate hideaway with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Great for one person. This is a part of triplex that is a separate structure located in the back. All new construction, electrical, plumbing, central air, high ceilings, ceiling fans and skylight. All new flooring throughout (wood laminate and slate). Contemporary kitchen with glass tile back splash, lots of counter space, stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, gas stove, microwave, double stainless sink and refrigerator. Stack able washer dryer in kitchen. Bathroom has custom slate shower and floors with ceramic bowl sink and new cabinets.No bathtub. Property includes projector, 7.0 surround sound and audio speaker in every room, drop down projection screen, lutron control system with smart central air. Bedrooms are on the small size but can fit a queen bed, night stands and dresser. 2ond bedroom has new portable closet. Comes with your own driveway that is tandem and can fit up to 4 cars. Also it has a intercom system with gate buzzer. Master bedroom includes huge walk in closet. Sweet private yard included. Fantastic safe and upscale neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7711 LEXINGTON Avenue have any available units?
7711 LEXINGTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 7711 LEXINGTON Avenue have?
Some of 7711 LEXINGTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7711 LEXINGTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7711 LEXINGTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7711 LEXINGTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7711 LEXINGTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 7711 LEXINGTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7711 LEXINGTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 7711 LEXINGTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7711 LEXINGTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7711 LEXINGTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 7711 LEXINGTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7711 LEXINGTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7711 LEXINGTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7711 LEXINGTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7711 LEXINGTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 7711 LEXINGTON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7711 LEXINGTON Avenue has units with air conditioning.
