7711 LEXINGTON Avenue

Beautiful Hidden Contemporary Cottage - Incredible West Hollywood location. The ultimate hideaway with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Great for one person. This is a part of triplex that is a separate structure located in the back. All new construction, electrical, plumbing, central air, high ceilings, ceiling fans and skylight. All new flooring throughout (wood laminate and slate). Contemporary kitchen with glass tile back splash, lots of counter space, stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, gas stove, microwave, double stainless sink and refrigerator. Stack able washer dryer in kitchen. Bathroom has custom slate shower and floors with ceramic bowl sink and new cabinets.No bathtub. Property includes projector, 7.0 surround sound and audio speaker in every room, drop down projection screen, lutron control system with smart central air. Bedrooms are on the small size but can fit a queen bed, night stands and dresser. 2ond bedroom has new portable closet. Comes with your own driveway that is tandem and can fit up to 4 cars. Also it has a intercom system with gate buzzer. Master bedroom includes huge walk in closet. Sweet private yard included. Fantastic safe and upscale neighborhood.