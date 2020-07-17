All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7621 Hampton Ave Unit 5

7621 Hampton Avenue · (408) 917-0430
Location

7621 Hampton Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
24hr maintenance
internet access
LIMITED OFFER ONLY!

Hurry!!! Enjoy a month free of rent if you sign a lease on or before August 31!!!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Terrific, unfurnished, big 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 2nd floor apartment property rental in a Walker’s Paradise rated neighborhood in West Hollywood.

7621 Hampton Ave. is located between Fairfax Ave. and La Brea Ave. Hart of West Hollywood. North of Santa Monica Blvd. The unit is close to Sta. Monica Blvd., Hollywood Promenade, all studios (Paramount, Fox, etc.), Melrose Ave., Pink Hotdog, Sider Sinia Hospital, Pacific Design Center, Russan community, Beth am Synagogue, KTLA channel 5, CBS channel 2. Just a walking distance to the West Gateway mall, Trader Joe’s, Whole Food Market, Smart and Final, Plummer Park, Best Buy, famous restaurants, and Russan Synagogue (Russan Chabad)!

The unit’s comfortable interior has a new polished hardwood flooring throughout. Its nice new kitchen is equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator and oven/range. It has a built-in closet in its new bedroom. The new bathroom is furnished with an enclosed shower stall and a small vanity sink cabinet.

A shared/coin-operated washer and dryer are also readily available in the building. It has installed air conditioning and electric heating. No pets allowed. No smoking, too. It comes with on-street parking.
The tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, water, internet, and cable. The landlord is responsible for the landscaping.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 90

Nearby parks: Plummer Park, William S. Hart Park, and Poinsettia Playground.

Bus lines:
4 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
704 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 mile
2 Metro Local L

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5882169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7621 Hampton Ave Unit 5 have any available units?
7621 Hampton Ave Unit 5 has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7621 Hampton Ave Unit 5 have?
Some of 7621 Hampton Ave Unit 5's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7621 Hampton Ave Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
7621 Hampton Ave Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7621 Hampton Ave Unit 5 pet-friendly?
No, 7621 Hampton Ave Unit 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 7621 Hampton Ave Unit 5 offer parking?
No, 7621 Hampton Ave Unit 5 does not offer parking.
Does 7621 Hampton Ave Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7621 Hampton Ave Unit 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7621 Hampton Ave Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 7621 Hampton Ave Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 7621 Hampton Ave Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 7621 Hampton Ave Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 7621 Hampton Ave Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7621 Hampton Ave Unit 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7621 Hampton Ave Unit 5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7621 Hampton Ave Unit 5 has units with air conditioning.
