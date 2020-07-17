7621 Hampton Ave Unit 5

Amenities

Terrific, unfurnished, big 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 2nd floor apartment property rental in a Walker’s Paradise rated neighborhood in West Hollywood.



7621 Hampton Ave. is located between Fairfax Ave. and La Brea Ave. Hart of West Hollywood. North of Santa Monica Blvd. The unit is close to Sta. Monica Blvd., Hollywood Promenade, all studios (Paramount, Fox, etc.), Melrose Ave., Pink Hotdog, Sider Sinia Hospital, Pacific Design Center, Russan community, Beth am Synagogue, KTLA channel 5, CBS channel 2. Just a walking distance to the West Gateway mall, Trader Joe’s, Whole Food Market, Smart and Final, Plummer Park, Best Buy, famous restaurants, and Russan Synagogue (Russan Chabad)!



The unit’s comfortable interior has a new polished hardwood flooring throughout. Its nice new kitchen is equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator and oven/range. It has a built-in closet in its new bedroom. The new bathroom is furnished with an enclosed shower stall and a small vanity sink cabinet.



A shared/coin-operated washer and dryer are also readily available in the building. It has installed air conditioning and electric heating. No pets allowed. No smoking, too. It comes with on-street parking.

The tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, water, internet, and cable. The landlord is responsible for the landscaping.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 90



Nearby parks: Plummer Park, William S. Hart Park, and Poinsettia Playground.



Bus lines:

4 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

704 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 mile

2 Metro Local L



No Pets Allowed



