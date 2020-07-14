All apartments in West Hollywood
760 North DOHENY Drive
760 North DOHENY Drive

760 North Doheny Drive · No Longer Available
Location

760 North Doheny Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Designer done masterpiece at the edge of the Norma Triangle for lease. This beautiful house boasts an exquisite Poliform kitchen, Poliform furniture, high end finishes, double pane windows, garden furniture for lounging and dining, gorgeous wide plank oak floors, ample storage space, skylights in the bathrooms and family room, and elegantly epitomizes the idea that luxury exists in the ease of living. There's an outdoor deck off the master bedroom and an outdoor shower. Wonderful house for entertaining. Excellent location! All you need is a blanket and a tooth brush!Short term lease available. Call call listing agent for information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 760 North DOHENY Drive have any available units?
760 North DOHENY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 760 North DOHENY Drive have?
Some of 760 North DOHENY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 760 North DOHENY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
760 North DOHENY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 North DOHENY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 760 North DOHENY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 760 North DOHENY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 760 North DOHENY Drive offers parking.
Does 760 North DOHENY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 760 North DOHENY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 North DOHENY Drive have a pool?
No, 760 North DOHENY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 760 North DOHENY Drive have accessible units?
No, 760 North DOHENY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 760 North DOHENY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 760 North DOHENY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 760 North DOHENY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 760 North DOHENY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
