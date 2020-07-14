760 North DOHENY Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Designer done masterpiece at the edge of the Norma Triangle for lease. This beautiful house boasts an exquisite Poliform kitchen, Poliform furniture, high end finishes, double pane windows, garden furniture for lounging and dining, gorgeous wide plank oak floors, ample storage space, skylights in the bathrooms and family room, and elegantly epitomizes the idea that luxury exists in the ease of living. There's an outdoor deck off the master bedroom and an outdoor shower. Wonderful house for entertaining. Excellent location! All you need is a blanket and a tooth brush!Short term lease available. Call call listing agent for information.