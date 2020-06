Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Newly Remodeled Bright & Spacious 1 bedroom/ bath in West Hollywood. Wood Like Plank Floors Throughout the apartment, brand new kitchen with quartz countertop, refrigerator, stove, microwave. Lots of Closets Space, Intercom Access, Assigned Parking, Laundry Room On-Site. Just Minutes away from Fine Dining, All The Local Eateries, Shopping and Entertainment on Sunset, Melrose and The Grove. Pet-Friendly.