Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking bbq/grill garage

PRIVATE ROOF DECK! Two Bedroom + Additional Loft/Office/Den + Two Baths. Enjoy soaring 17' ceilings in the living room! Hardwood and travertine floors throughout, skylights and sun drenched rooms! This stylish and spacious unit is a rare find. Enjoy dramatic views of the Hollywood Hills & DTLA from your new rooftop deck lounge with gas grill and roofdeck furniture! The perfect spot to entertain guests & soak in the breathtaking views!