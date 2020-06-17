All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 7461 WILLOUGHBY Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
7461 WILLOUGHBY Avenue
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM

7461 WILLOUGHBY Avenue

7461 Willoughby Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7461 Willoughby Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
courtyard
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful one bedroom & one bathroom apartment with treetop views and balcony just north of Melrose in prime West Hollywood. Enjoy the restored charm throughout the big and open living room and bedroom. Laundry facilities are located in the unit and you have secure access to one of the gated courtyards. One West Hollywood parking permit to be included in price of rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7461 WILLOUGHBY Avenue have any available units?
7461 WILLOUGHBY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 7461 WILLOUGHBY Avenue have?
Some of 7461 WILLOUGHBY Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7461 WILLOUGHBY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7461 WILLOUGHBY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7461 WILLOUGHBY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7461 WILLOUGHBY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 7461 WILLOUGHBY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7461 WILLOUGHBY Avenue offers parking.
Does 7461 WILLOUGHBY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7461 WILLOUGHBY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7461 WILLOUGHBY Avenue have a pool?
No, 7461 WILLOUGHBY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7461 WILLOUGHBY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7461 WILLOUGHBY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7461 WILLOUGHBY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7461 WILLOUGHBY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 7461 WILLOUGHBY Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7461 WILLOUGHBY Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Apartments with ParkingWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA
Palmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts