7461 WILLOUGHBY Avenue

7461 Willoughby Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90046 West Hollywood
Beautiful one bedroom & one bathroom apartment with treetop views and balcony just north of Melrose in prime West Hollywood. Enjoy the restored charm throughout the big and open living room and bedroom. Laundry facilities are located in the unit and you have secure access to one of the gated courtyards. One West Hollywood parking permit to be included in price of rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
