All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 720 HUNTLEY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
720 HUNTLEY Drive
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:20 AM

720 HUNTLEY Drive

720 Huntley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

720 Huntley Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Beautifully remodeled, Super spacious, TRI-LEVEL condo in walking distance to WEHO's trendiest hot spots, 2 bedroom/ 2.5 baths with Loft and amazing ,private rooftop patio with views of the Hills & PDC. Hardwood floors throughout, bedrooms with Berber carpet , Kitchen with granite & stainless Bosch appliances and Balcony, Living room with 20 ft ceilings, gas or wood burning fireplace, dining area and powder room on main floor, 2 bedrooms, both with private baths on bottom floor. Loft and rooftop patio on top floor. Master suite with spa-like bath and Customized walk-in closet ,Smart lights throughout,(lutron caseta , Smart WiFi thermostat with color screen, Motorized, remote control operated window treatments in living room, Steam shower in 2nd bedroom suite , Spectacular views! ,Well-maintained, quiet building with pool, Light & Bright, North facing end unit. 2 side x side parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 HUNTLEY Drive have any available units?
720 HUNTLEY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 720 HUNTLEY Drive have?
Some of 720 HUNTLEY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 HUNTLEY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
720 HUNTLEY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 HUNTLEY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 720 HUNTLEY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 720 HUNTLEY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 720 HUNTLEY Drive offers parking.
Does 720 HUNTLEY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 720 HUNTLEY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 HUNTLEY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 720 HUNTLEY Drive has a pool.
Does 720 HUNTLEY Drive have accessible units?
No, 720 HUNTLEY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 720 HUNTLEY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 HUNTLEY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 720 HUNTLEY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 HUNTLEY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Apartments with ParkingWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA
Palmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts