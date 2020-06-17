720 HUNTLEY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Beautifully remodeled, Super spacious, TRI-LEVEL condo in walking distance to WEHO's trendiest hot spots, 2 bedroom/ 2.5 baths with Loft and amazing ,private rooftop patio with views of the Hills & PDC. Hardwood floors throughout, bedrooms with Berber carpet , Kitchen with granite & stainless Bosch appliances and Balcony, Living room with 20 ft ceilings, gas or wood burning fireplace, dining area and powder room on main floor, 2 bedrooms, both with private baths on bottom floor. Loft and rooftop patio on top floor. Master suite with spa-like bath and Customized walk-in closet ,Smart lights throughout,(lutron caseta , Smart WiFi thermostat with color screen, Motorized, remote control operated window treatments in living room, Steam shower in 2nd bedroom suite , Spectacular views! ,Well-maintained, quiet building with pool, Light & Bright, North facing end unit. 2 side x side parking spaces.