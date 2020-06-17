Amenities

7100 Santa Monica Boulevard Apt #419, West Hollywood, CA 90046 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Malcolm Vinson, Epoch/ Douglas Elliman, (310) 849-4033. Available from: 06/15/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Fantastic views overlooking West Hollywood to Culver City hills. Steps away from tons of restaurants, shopping and close to entertainment. Stunning rooftop amenity views of the Hollywood Hills featuring fire pits gabs grills Gym and pool. Please call, text or email with any questions or to schedule a showing. Malcolm Vinson| Agent Douglas Elliman DRE #02089968 Phone: 310 849 4033 Pictures are representative of the advertised unit. The actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Equal housing opportunity. [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3588691 ]