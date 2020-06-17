All apartments in West Hollywood
7100 Santa Monica Boulevard
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:50 AM

7100 Santa Monica Boulevard

7100 Santa Monica Blvd · (310) 849-4033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7100 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 419 · Avail. now

$3,303

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
7100 Santa Monica Boulevard Apt #419, West Hollywood, CA 90046 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Malcolm Vinson, Epoch/ Douglas Elliman, (310) 849-4033. Available from: 06/15/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Fantastic views overlooking West Hollywood to Culver City hills. Steps away from tons of restaurants, shopping and close to entertainment. Stunning rooftop amenity views of the Hollywood Hills featuring fire pits gabs grills Gym and pool. Please call, text or email with any questions or to schedule a showing. Malcolm Vinson| Agent Douglas Elliman DRE #02089968 Phone: 310 849 4033 Pictures are representative of the advertised unit. The actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Equal housing opportunity. [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3588691 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7100 Santa Monica Boulevard have any available units?
7100 Santa Monica Boulevard has a unit available for $3,303 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7100 Santa Monica Boulevard have?
Some of 7100 Santa Monica Boulevard's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7100 Santa Monica Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7100 Santa Monica Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7100 Santa Monica Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 7100 Santa Monica Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 7100 Santa Monica Boulevard offer parking?
No, 7100 Santa Monica Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 7100 Santa Monica Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7100 Santa Monica Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7100 Santa Monica Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 7100 Santa Monica Boulevard has a pool.
Does 7100 Santa Monica Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7100 Santa Monica Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7100 Santa Monica Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 7100 Santa Monica Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7100 Santa Monica Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 7100 Santa Monica Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
