All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 700 Westmount Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
700 Westmount Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:35 PM

700 Westmount Drive

700 Westmount Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

700 Westmount Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Charming West Hollywood condo with extraordinary potential in a phenomenal location perfectly centered between Melrose Ave and Santa Monica Blvd. The master bedroom is large and has a fantastic master bath with dual vanities and sinks as well as a large step-in shower and separate tub. Stay comfortable and content with the central air and heating, lots of natural light, and beautiful floors within this great floorplan. A large kitchen adorned with quartz countertops, an under mounted sink, and tasteful appliances perfect for entertaining and cooking meals. Patio with plenty of room for several chairs - perfect for an evening sip of wine or fresh coffee and a newspaper in the morning. Combining Melrose Ave.'s unique shopping, eclectic dining and entertainment destination creates sophisticated urban living at your doorstep. Building amenities include earthquake insurance, newer elevator, courtyard, pool and spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Westmount Drive have any available units?
700 Westmount Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 700 Westmount Drive have?
Some of 700 Westmount Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Westmount Drive currently offering any rent specials?
700 Westmount Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Westmount Drive pet-friendly?
No, 700 Westmount Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 700 Westmount Drive offer parking?
Yes, 700 Westmount Drive offers parking.
Does 700 Westmount Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Westmount Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Westmount Drive have a pool?
Yes, 700 Westmount Drive has a pool.
Does 700 Westmount Drive have accessible units?
No, 700 Westmount Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Westmount Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 Westmount Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 700 Westmount Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 700 Westmount Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Apartments with ParkingWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA
Palmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts