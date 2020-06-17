700 Westmount Drive

Amenities

Charming West Hollywood condo with extraordinary potential in a phenomenal location perfectly centered between Melrose Ave and Santa Monica Blvd. The master bedroom is large and has a fantastic master bath with dual vanities and sinks as well as a large step-in shower and separate tub. Stay comfortable and content with the central air and heating, lots of natural light, and beautiful floors within this great floorplan. A large kitchen adorned with quartz countertops, an under mounted sink, and tasteful appliances perfect for entertaining and cooking meals. Patio with plenty of room for several chairs - perfect for an evening sip of wine or fresh coffee and a newspaper in the morning. Combining Melrose Ave.'s unique shopping, eclectic dining and entertainment destination creates sophisticated urban living at your doorstep. Building amenities include earthquake insurance, newer elevator, courtyard, pool and spa.