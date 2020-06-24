649 HUNTLEY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage internet access

outstanding! It's the only way to describe the extraordinary building with 3 Townhouses that can be delivered fully furnished or unfurnished. Located in the heart of West Hollywood. Completed in 12/2018. Stunning 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath and possible den/office . First floor is high quality kitchen, Island breakfast bar, dining area & large living room, pocket door windows opens to a large private patio. Great flow of indoor/outdoor space. Upstairs there are 2 bedroom suites with custom closets, designer bathroom with over-sized shower, seamless glass enclosure, double sink, porcelain tile. Other features: Large private roof deck , recessed lighting throughout, wood flooring, laundry and storage. In addition the building's secure gate each unit has a second gated private garage for 2 cars with direct access to the unit. Garage is approximately 300 SQFT and equipped with epoxy flooring, internet, TV connection, and folding doors that can possibly be used as office/den.