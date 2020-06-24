All apartments in West Hollywood
West Hollywood, CA
649 HUNTLEY Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

649 HUNTLEY Drive

649 Huntley Dr · No Longer Available
Location

649 Huntley Dr, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
outstanding! It's the only way to describe the extraordinary building with 3 Townhouses that can be delivered fully furnished or unfurnished. Located in the heart of West Hollywood. Completed in 12/2018. Stunning 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath and possible den/office . First floor is high quality kitchen, Island breakfast bar, dining area & large living room, pocket door windows opens to a large private patio. Great flow of indoor/outdoor space. Upstairs there are 2 bedroom suites with custom closets, designer bathroom with over-sized shower, seamless glass enclosure, double sink, porcelain tile. Other features: Large private roof deck , recessed lighting throughout, wood flooring, laundry and storage. In addition the building's secure gate each unit has a second gated private garage for 2 cars with direct access to the unit. Garage is approximately 300 SQFT and equipped with epoxy flooring, internet, TV connection, and folding doors that can possibly be used as office/den.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 649 HUNTLEY Drive have any available units?
649 HUNTLEY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 649 HUNTLEY Drive have?
Some of 649 HUNTLEY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 649 HUNTLEY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
649 HUNTLEY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 649 HUNTLEY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 649 HUNTLEY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 649 HUNTLEY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 649 HUNTLEY Drive offers parking.
Does 649 HUNTLEY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 649 HUNTLEY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 649 HUNTLEY Drive have a pool?
No, 649 HUNTLEY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 649 HUNTLEY Drive have accessible units?
No, 649 HUNTLEY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 649 HUNTLEY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 649 HUNTLEY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 649 HUNTLEY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 649 HUNTLEY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
