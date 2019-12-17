645 WESTMOUNT Drive

Amenities

Centrally located in West Hollywood's prime "Design District", this contemporary third floor one bedroom, one bathroom condo has natural light pouring into the spacious and open floor plan. The well-appointed kitchen shines with white countertops, a dishwasher, and a stainless steel refrigerator. The master bedroom is large, bright and features new carpet. Other features include dual pane windows, central air conditioning & heat, in-unit washer & dryer, two side-by-side garage parking spaces and extra storage. This smaller 26-unit mid-century modern building also offers a heated pool, a private gate, & BBQ area. This condo is located on a beautiful tree-lined street, just a stone's throw from the vibrant Urth Cafe, Melrose Place, Santa Monica Blvd and all the fun shops, restaurants and nightlife that West Hollywood has to offer.