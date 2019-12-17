All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

645 WESTMOUNT Drive

645 Westmount Drive · No Longer Available
Location

645 Westmount Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Centrally located in West Hollywood's prime "Design District", this contemporary third floor one bedroom, one bathroom condo has natural light pouring into the spacious and open floor plan. The well-appointed kitchen shines with white countertops, a dishwasher, and a stainless steel refrigerator. The master bedroom is large, bright and features new carpet. Other features include dual pane windows, central air conditioning & heat, in-unit washer & dryer, two side-by-side garage parking spaces and extra storage. This smaller 26-unit mid-century modern building also offers a heated pool, a private gate, & BBQ area. This condo is located on a beautiful tree-lined street, just a stone's throw from the vibrant Urth Cafe, Melrose Place, Santa Monica Blvd and all the fun shops, restaurants and nightlife that West Hollywood has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 WESTMOUNT Drive have any available units?
645 WESTMOUNT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 645 WESTMOUNT Drive have?
Some of 645 WESTMOUNT Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 WESTMOUNT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
645 WESTMOUNT Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 WESTMOUNT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 645 WESTMOUNT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 645 WESTMOUNT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 645 WESTMOUNT Drive does offer parking.
Does 645 WESTMOUNT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 645 WESTMOUNT Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 WESTMOUNT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 645 WESTMOUNT Drive has a pool.
Does 645 WESTMOUNT Drive have accessible units?
No, 645 WESTMOUNT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 645 WESTMOUNT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 645 WESTMOUNT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 645 WESTMOUNT Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 645 WESTMOUNT Drive has units with air conditioning.
