633 N Sweetzer 3

Sweet West Hollywood 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 225131
Light, bright and amazing! First floor unit with floor-to-ceiling windows for maximum light. Mere Steps from Melrose Ave and tons of cafes, bars and nightlife. Apartment has wall AC in the living room and bedroom. Central heating keeps things cozy. Bedroom has a massive mirrored double closet. Wood laminate flooring throughout, one underground parking spot with remote entry. Secure, gated building with On site laundry. Cats OK. No dogs. Hurry. This one will go fast!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225131
No Dogs Allowed
