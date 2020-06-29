All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 633 N Sweetzer 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
633 N Sweetzer 3
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

633 N Sweetzer 3

633 North Sweetzer Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

633 North Sweetzer Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
Sweet West Hollywood 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 225131

Light, bright and amazing! First floor unit with floor-to-ceiling windows for maximum light. Mere Steps from Melrose Ave and tons of cafes, bars and nightlife. Apartment has wall AC in the living room and bedroom. Central heating keeps things cozy. Bedroom has a massive mirrored double closet. Wood laminate flooring throughout, one underground parking spot with remote entry. Secure, gated building with On site laundry. Cats OK. No dogs. Hurry. This one will go fast!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225131
Property Id 225131

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5561484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 633 N Sweetzer 3 have any available units?
633 N Sweetzer 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 633 N Sweetzer 3 have?
Some of 633 N Sweetzer 3's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 633 N Sweetzer 3 currently offering any rent specials?
633 N Sweetzer 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 N Sweetzer 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 633 N Sweetzer 3 is pet friendly.
Does 633 N Sweetzer 3 offer parking?
Yes, 633 N Sweetzer 3 offers parking.
Does 633 N Sweetzer 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 633 N Sweetzer 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 N Sweetzer 3 have a pool?
No, 633 N Sweetzer 3 does not have a pool.
Does 633 N Sweetzer 3 have accessible units?
No, 633 N Sweetzer 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 633 N Sweetzer 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 633 N Sweetzer 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 633 N Sweetzer 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 633 N Sweetzer 3 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Apartments with ParkingWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA
Palmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts