616 North CROFT Avenue

Architectural 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 1,800 square foot condo in prime West Hollywood location near PDC, famous shopping brands on Melrose such as Theory, Kelly Wearstler and Marc Jacobs to name a few. The bright unit boasts high ceilings, oversized windows and doors, designer finishes, hardwood floors, Thermador appliances, separate or side-by-side parking, large balcony and a dedicated storage unit in garage. Beautiful views of Hollywood Hills. The unit has an open floorplan LR/DR/Kitchen with large central kitchen island and top of the line quartz counter tops throughout. Also high end bathroom finishes, including marble tiled stall shower. Plenty of outdoor living with multiple patios. 2 Bedrooms with a Den/Office upstairs. Perfect location close to all. The property is currently furnished.