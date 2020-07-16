All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

616 North CROFT Avenue

616 North Croft Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

616 North Croft Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Architectural 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 1,800 square foot condo in prime West Hollywood location near PDC, famous shopping brands on Melrose such as Theory, Kelly Wearstler and Marc Jacobs to name a few. The bright unit boasts high ceilings, oversized windows and doors, designer finishes, hardwood floors, Thermador appliances, separate or side-by-side parking, large balcony and a dedicated storage unit in garage. Beautiful views of Hollywood Hills. The unit has an open floorplan LR/DR/Kitchen with large central kitchen island and top of the line quartz counter tops throughout. Also high end bathroom finishes, including marble tiled stall shower. Plenty of outdoor living with multiple patios. 2 Bedrooms with a Den/Office upstairs. Perfect location close to all. The property is currently furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 North CROFT Avenue have any available units?
616 North CROFT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 616 North CROFT Avenue have?
Some of 616 North CROFT Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 North CROFT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
616 North CROFT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 North CROFT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 616 North CROFT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 616 North CROFT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 616 North CROFT Avenue offers parking.
Does 616 North CROFT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 616 North CROFT Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 North CROFT Avenue have a pool?
No, 616 North CROFT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 616 North CROFT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 616 North CROFT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 616 North CROFT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 North CROFT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 616 North CROFT Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 North CROFT Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
