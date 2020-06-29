All apartments in West Hollywood
560 North CROFT Avenue
560 North CROFT Avenue

560 North Croft Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

560 North Croft Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charm abounds at this 4 bedroom & 2 bathroom, free-standing, traditional home in the heart of Beverly Grove. Entrance to the home has fully hedged and landscaped, plus gated for privacy, enjoy this character-rich cottage in peace. The country kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances and flows in between the dining room and the breakfast nook. Nook overlooks the private backyard that is your own secret garden. Soak in the serenity and enjoy the fresh air in your own home. Just a short distance away from Melrose Place and all the trendiest shops and restaurants including Alfred Coffee for some matcha iced tea, or walk over to the popular Urth Cafe for your morning brunch or if you enjoy the night EP & LP and Catch Restaurant are great for Friday nights which they're just around the corner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 560 North CROFT Avenue have any available units?
560 North CROFT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 560 North CROFT Avenue have?
Some of 560 North CROFT Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 560 North CROFT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
560 North CROFT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 560 North CROFT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 560 North CROFT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 560 North CROFT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 560 North CROFT Avenue offers parking.
Does 560 North CROFT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 560 North CROFT Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 560 North CROFT Avenue have a pool?
No, 560 North CROFT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 560 North CROFT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 560 North CROFT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 560 North CROFT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 560 North CROFT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 560 North CROFT Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 560 North CROFT Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

