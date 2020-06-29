560 North CROFT Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charm abounds at this 4 bedroom & 2 bathroom, free-standing, traditional home in the heart of Beverly Grove. Entrance to the home has fully hedged and landscaped, plus gated for privacy, enjoy this character-rich cottage in peace. The country kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances and flows in between the dining room and the breakfast nook. Nook overlooks the private backyard that is your own secret garden. Soak in the serenity and enjoy the fresh air in your own home. Just a short distance away from Melrose Place and all the trendiest shops and restaurants including Alfred Coffee for some matcha iced tea, or walk over to the popular Urth Cafe for your morning brunch or if you enjoy the night EP & LP and Catch Restaurant are great for Friday nights which they're just around the corner.