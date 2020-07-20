553 WESTMOUNT Drive

Amenities

Located in the chicest area of Melrose and just yards away from the Urth Caf~, Restoration Hardware and the many trendy shops along the boulevard. Just think Manhattan with the palm trees! The 2 bedroom/2bath house is just as impressive with a formal dining room and a step down living room. The master suite is the entire second floor with closets for the most manic shopper. But the true bonus is the attached guest suite which may be used as an office or gym with an en suite bathroom and kitchenette. I promise you will love it!