Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:15 AM

553 WESTMOUNT Drive

553 Westmount Drive · No Longer Available
Location

553 Westmount Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Amenities

dishwasher
gym
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
gym
guest suite
Located in the chicest area of Melrose and just yards away from the Urth Caf~, Restoration Hardware and the many trendy shops along the boulevard. Just think Manhattan with the palm trees! The 2 bedroom/2bath house is just as impressive with a formal dining room and a step down living room. The master suite is the entire second floor with closets for the most manic shopper. But the true bonus is the attached guest suite which may be used as an office or gym with an en suite bathroom and kitchenette. I promise you will love it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 553 WESTMOUNT Drive have any available units?
553 WESTMOUNT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
Is 553 WESTMOUNT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
553 WESTMOUNT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 553 WESTMOUNT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 553 WESTMOUNT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 553 WESTMOUNT Drive offer parking?
No, 553 WESTMOUNT Drive does not offer parking.
Does 553 WESTMOUNT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 553 WESTMOUNT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 553 WESTMOUNT Drive have a pool?
No, 553 WESTMOUNT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 553 WESTMOUNT Drive have accessible units?
No, 553 WESTMOUNT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 553 WESTMOUNT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 553 WESTMOUNT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 553 WESTMOUNT Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 553 WESTMOUNT Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
