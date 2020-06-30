533 NORWICH Drive

Amenities

Dream location on a prime street in West Hollywood's coveted Design District - steps from the Pacific Design Center, restaurants and high-end boutiques on Melrose and Robertson, West Hollywood Park, and Beverly Center. Charming, designer updated 1920s Spanish home, with spacious private patio and deck. Open floor plan connects renovated kitchen with Viking appliances, dining, and living room. Hardwood floors throughout. Hedged and gated for privacy. Pricing varies for shorter term leases, and/or furnished option. Lot features 2 houses with separate entrances and private outdoor areas. The rental is the front house.