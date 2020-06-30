All apartments in West Hollywood
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
533 NORWICH Drive
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM

533 NORWICH Drive

533 Norwich Drive · No Longer Available
Location

533 Norwich Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Dream location on a prime street in West Hollywood's coveted Design District - steps from the Pacific Design Center, restaurants and high-end boutiques on Melrose and Robertson, West Hollywood Park, and Beverly Center. Charming, designer updated 1920s Spanish home, with spacious private patio and deck. Open floor plan connects renovated kitchen with Viking appliances, dining, and living room. Hardwood floors throughout. Hedged and gated for privacy. Pricing varies for shorter term leases, and/or furnished option. Lot features 2 houses with separate entrances and private outdoor areas. The rental is the front house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 NORWICH Drive have any available units?
533 NORWICH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 533 NORWICH Drive have?
Some of 533 NORWICH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 NORWICH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
533 NORWICH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 NORWICH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 533 NORWICH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 533 NORWICH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 533 NORWICH Drive offers parking.
Does 533 NORWICH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 533 NORWICH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 NORWICH Drive have a pool?
No, 533 NORWICH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 533 NORWICH Drive have accessible units?
No, 533 NORWICH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 533 NORWICH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 533 NORWICH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 533 NORWICH Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 533 NORWICH Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

