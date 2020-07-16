All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated January 9 2020 at 2:20 AM

415 North SHERBOURNE Drive

415 North Sherbourne Drive
Location

415 North Sherbourne Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Available NOW. Uber Charming updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath character Spanish in the heart of West Hollywood with private deck and rear yard. Features include central air/heat, hardwood flooring, a character fireplace in living room, French windows & doors, coved ceilings, bright and light rooms, inside laundry (with newer w/d included), and a large wrap-around wood deck for entertaining with private and gated back courtyard with water feature. The property has a 1 car garage w direct access to the backyard, and additional off-street parking. Located near Cedars, Beverly Blvd boutiques, shops along Robertson, cafe culture along Melrose and Santa Monica Blvd. Letting you enjoy all of what West Hollywood has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 North SHERBOURNE Drive have any available units?
415 North SHERBOURNE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 415 North SHERBOURNE Drive have?
Some of 415 North SHERBOURNE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 North SHERBOURNE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
415 North SHERBOURNE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 North SHERBOURNE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 415 North SHERBOURNE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 415 North SHERBOURNE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 415 North SHERBOURNE Drive offers parking.
Does 415 North SHERBOURNE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 North SHERBOURNE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 North SHERBOURNE Drive have a pool?
No, 415 North SHERBOURNE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 415 North SHERBOURNE Drive have accessible units?
No, 415 North SHERBOURNE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 415 North SHERBOURNE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 North SHERBOURNE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 415 North SHERBOURNE Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 415 North SHERBOURNE Drive has units with air conditioning.
