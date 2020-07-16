415 North SHERBOURNE Drive

Amenities

Available NOW. Uber Charming updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath character Spanish in the heart of West Hollywood with private deck and rear yard. Features include central air/heat, hardwood flooring, a character fireplace in living room, French windows & doors, coved ceilings, bright and light rooms, inside laundry (with newer w/d included), and a large wrap-around wood deck for entertaining with private and gated back courtyard with water feature. The property has a 1 car garage w direct access to the backyard, and additional off-street parking. Located near Cedars, Beverly Blvd boutiques, shops along Robertson, cafe culture along Melrose and Santa Monica Blvd. Letting you enjoy all of what West Hollywood has to offer.