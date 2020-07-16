393 HUNTLEY

Amenities

This tastefully designed, ground level, 1850+ square foot unit boasts many of the features of a home and is located in the heart of West Hollywood. Renovation on this beautiful unit was just complete and includes a huge open living/dining area with an open kitchen, 2 oversized bedrooms with their own closets, a walk-in master closet with a beautiful master bathroom, your own private grassed and fenced backyard, a laundry room, a bonus room that could be used as storage or an office, a fireplace, smarthome and security camera access through an iPad in the middle of the home and tons of natural light from large windows and sliding doors throughout the unit. Central AC/heating are included as well as 2 tandem spots in a driveway which have large amounts of storage in cabinets in the parking area. This large, amenity-rich unit is located on a quiet dead-end street just 1 block south of prime Melrose Ave with trendy coffee shops, retail restaurants and the hottest restaurants in LA.