Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:05 PM

393 HUNTLEY

393 Huntley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

393 Huntley Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
This tastefully designed, ground level, 1850+ square foot unit boasts many of the features of a home and is located in the heart of West Hollywood. Renovation on this beautiful unit was just complete and includes a huge open living/dining area with an open kitchen, 2 oversized bedrooms with their own closets, a walk-in master closet with a beautiful master bathroom, your own private grassed and fenced backyard, a laundry room, a bonus room that could be used as storage or an office, a fireplace, smarthome and security camera access through an iPad in the middle of the home and tons of natural light from large windows and sliding doors throughout the unit. Central AC/heating are included as well as 2 tandem spots in a driveway which have large amounts of storage in cabinets in the parking area. This large, amenity-rich unit is located on a quiet dead-end street just 1 block south of prime Melrose Ave with trendy coffee shops, retail restaurants and the hottest restaurants in LA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 393 HUNTLEY have any available units?
393 HUNTLEY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 393 HUNTLEY have?
Some of 393 HUNTLEY's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 393 HUNTLEY currently offering any rent specials?
393 HUNTLEY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 393 HUNTLEY pet-friendly?
No, 393 HUNTLEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 393 HUNTLEY offer parking?
Yes, 393 HUNTLEY offers parking.
Does 393 HUNTLEY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 393 HUNTLEY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 393 HUNTLEY have a pool?
No, 393 HUNTLEY does not have a pool.
Does 393 HUNTLEY have accessible units?
No, 393 HUNTLEY does not have accessible units.
Does 393 HUNTLEY have units with dishwashers?
No, 393 HUNTLEY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 393 HUNTLEY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 393 HUNTLEY has units with air conditioning.
