Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
1435 Fairfax Ave. #14
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1435 Fairfax Ave. #14

1435 North Fairfax Avenue · (818) 231-9811
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1435 North Fairfax Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1435 Fairfax Ave. #14 · Avail. now

$1,980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
West Hollywood, Remodeled 1/Bedroom, 1/Bath Condo!! - Second Floor, Corner Unit,1/ Bedroom, 1/bath remodeled Condo available for Lease. Located in the heart of West Hollywood, just off of Sunset Blvd. Features: a light and bright open floor plan with wood-like floors throughout. Cooks kitchen opens to the living area and offers good flow to entertain your guests. Appliances included: Stove/Oven, Dishwasher and Refrigerator. The bathroom has an over-sized step in shower. Spacious bedroom has wall to wall closet with mirrored doors. Central A/C. Fine restaurants, the hippest boutiques and all the City has to offer are right at your fingertips!! Common area includes: Gated secured entrance, outdoor grilling, pool, laundry room, 1/gated covered parking space and extra storage area. One small pet will be allowed with pet deposit!
Lease price: $1980 with a minimum of one year lease.
Security Deposit: $2200 For more information or to view this property, please contact:
LRS Realty & Management Inc. DRE#01820556
Margo, Realtor
DRE#01709588
Call or Text: 818-231-9811
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE1857042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 Fairfax Ave. #14 have any available units?
1435 Fairfax Ave. #14 has a unit available for $1,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1435 Fairfax Ave. #14 have?
Some of 1435 Fairfax Ave. #14's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1435 Fairfax Ave. #14 currently offering any rent specials?
1435 Fairfax Ave. #14 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 Fairfax Ave. #14 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1435 Fairfax Ave. #14 is pet friendly.
Does 1435 Fairfax Ave. #14 offer parking?
Yes, 1435 Fairfax Ave. #14 does offer parking.
Does 1435 Fairfax Ave. #14 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1435 Fairfax Ave. #14 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 Fairfax Ave. #14 have a pool?
Yes, 1435 Fairfax Ave. #14 has a pool.
Does 1435 Fairfax Ave. #14 have accessible units?
No, 1435 Fairfax Ave. #14 does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 Fairfax Ave. #14 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1435 Fairfax Ave. #14 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1435 Fairfax Ave. #14 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1435 Fairfax Ave. #14 has units with air conditioning.
