1435 Fairfax Ave. #14

Amenities
West Hollywood, Remodeled 1/Bedroom, 1/Bath Condo!! - Second Floor, Corner Unit,1/ Bedroom, 1/bath remodeled Condo available for Lease. Located in the heart of West Hollywood, just off of Sunset Blvd. Features: a light and bright open floor plan with wood-like floors throughout. Cooks kitchen opens to the living area and offers good flow to entertain your guests. Appliances included: Stove/Oven, Dishwasher and Refrigerator. The bathroom has an over-sized step in shower. Spacious bedroom has wall to wall closet with mirrored doors. Central A/C. Fine restaurants, the hippest boutiques and all the City has to offer are right at your fingertips!! Common area includes: Gated secured entrance, outdoor grilling, pool, laundry room, 1/gated covered parking space and extra storage area. One small pet will be allowed with pet deposit!
Lease price: $1980 with a minimum of one year lease.
Security Deposit: $2200 For more information or to view this property, please contact:
LRS Realty & Management Inc. DRE#01820556
Margo, Realtor
DRE#01709588
Call or Text: 818-231-9811
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"
(RLNE1857042)