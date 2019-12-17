1435 Fairfax Ave. #14

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

West Hollywood, Remodeled 1/Bedroom, 1/Bath Condo!! - Second Floor, Corner Unit,1/ Bedroom, 1/bath remodeled Condo available for Lease. Located in the heart of West Hollywood, just off of Sunset Blvd. Features: a light and bright open floor plan with wood-like floors throughout. Cooks kitchen opens to the living area and offers good flow to entertain your guests. Appliances included: Stove/Oven, Dishwasher and Refrigerator. The bathroom has an over-sized step in shower. Spacious bedroom has wall to wall closet with mirrored doors. Central A/C. Fine restaurants, the hippest boutiques and all the City has to offer are right at your fingertips!! Common area includes: Gated secured entrance, outdoor grilling, pool, laundry room, 1/gated covered parking space and extra storage area. One small pet will be allowed with pet deposit!

Lease price: $1980 with a minimum of one year lease.

Security Deposit: $2200 For more information or to view this property, please contact:

LRS Realty & Management Inc. DRE#01820556

Margo, Realtor

DRE#01709588

Call or Text: 818-231-9811

"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"



(RLNE1857042)