1414 N Harper Ave 02

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard garage hot tub

Incredible West Hollywood Condo in the 7 Fountains Building! - This is the Incredible 7 Fountains Building! A master piece of classic 1920 and 30s Spanish Revival Architecture. 7 Fountains is a private, gated community of just 20 custom villas on historic Harper Avenue, just off the famed Sunset Strip and its fashionable shopping, dining and entertainment destinations, Old World craftsmanship abounds with high fired terra cotta and hand painted inlay tile, custom wrought iron, exotic hardwoods, thick plaster walls, wood-burning fireplaces, real copper down spouts and gutters, arched ceilings and exposed beams. Common areas are framed by specimen trees and palms, breathtaking courtyards and gardens, sumptuous indoor/outdoor living rooms, a community spa, a welcoming bronze angel and, of course, seven custom fountains - each a work of art with unique mural designs. Winner of The Builders Choice Award October 2004, Congress for the New Urbanism Charter Award May 2002, National Association of Home Builders April 2004 and The Westside Prize Honor Award June 2004 The Property captures the spirite of West Hollywood. Including common areas with a fireplace and couch meeting area



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4708438)