1414 N Harper Ave 02
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

1414 N Harper Ave 02

1414 N Harper Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1414 N Harper Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
garage
hot tub
Incredible West Hollywood Condo in the 7 Fountains Building! - This is the Incredible 7 Fountains Building! A master piece of classic 1920 and 30s Spanish Revival Architecture. 7 Fountains is a private, gated community of just 20 custom villas on historic Harper Avenue, just off the famed Sunset Strip and its fashionable shopping, dining and entertainment destinations, Old World craftsmanship abounds with high fired terra cotta and hand painted inlay tile, custom wrought iron, exotic hardwoods, thick plaster walls, wood-burning fireplaces, real copper down spouts and gutters, arched ceilings and exposed beams. Common areas are framed by specimen trees and palms, breathtaking courtyards and gardens, sumptuous indoor/outdoor living rooms, a community spa, a welcoming bronze angel and, of course, seven custom fountains - each a work of art with unique mural designs. Winner of The Builders Choice Award October 2004, Congress for the New Urbanism Charter Award May 2002, National Association of Home Builders April 2004 and The Westside Prize Honor Award June 2004 The Property captures the spirite of West Hollywood. Including common areas with a fireplace and couch meeting area

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4708438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 N Harper Ave 02 have any available units?
1414 N Harper Ave 02 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1414 N Harper Ave 02 have?
Some of 1414 N Harper Ave 02's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 N Harper Ave 02 currently offering any rent specials?
1414 N Harper Ave 02 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 N Harper Ave 02 pet-friendly?
No, 1414 N Harper Ave 02 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1414 N Harper Ave 02 offer parking?
Yes, 1414 N Harper Ave 02 offers parking.
Does 1414 N Harper Ave 02 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1414 N Harper Ave 02 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 N Harper Ave 02 have a pool?
No, 1414 N Harper Ave 02 does not have a pool.
Does 1414 N Harper Ave 02 have accessible units?
No, 1414 N Harper Ave 02 does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 N Harper Ave 02 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 N Harper Ave 02 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1414 N Harper Ave 02 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1414 N Harper Ave 02 does not have units with air conditioning.
