West Hollywood, CA
1411 North HAYWORTH Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1411 North HAYWORTH Avenue

1411 North Hayworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1411 North Hayworth Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
This updated and pristine condominium is located on one of the best streets in West Hollywood, just below Sunset Boulevard. Smaller complex with only 20 units, pool and gated parking. Features are: Open floor plan, hardwood floors, dining area with built-in shelves, smooth ceilings, crown molding, dishwasher, and an ample sized master bedroom with great closet space. Additional features are: custom window shutters, gated entry, and community laundry. Phenomenal Location close to the nightlife, great restaurants, coffee shops, Crunch gym, Whole Foods, hiking and the very best of West Hollywood & the Sunset Strip! A truly must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 North HAYWORTH Avenue have any available units?
1411 North HAYWORTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1411 North HAYWORTH Avenue have?
Some of 1411 North HAYWORTH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 North HAYWORTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1411 North HAYWORTH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 North HAYWORTH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1411 North HAYWORTH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1411 North HAYWORTH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1411 North HAYWORTH Avenue offers parking.
Does 1411 North HAYWORTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 North HAYWORTH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 North HAYWORTH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1411 North HAYWORTH Avenue has a pool.
Does 1411 North HAYWORTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1411 North HAYWORTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 North HAYWORTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1411 North HAYWORTH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1411 North HAYWORTH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1411 North HAYWORTH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
