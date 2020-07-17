1411 North HAYWORTH Avenue

Amenities

This updated and pristine condominium is located on one of the best streets in West Hollywood, just below Sunset Boulevard. Smaller complex with only 20 units, pool and gated parking. Features are: Open floor plan, hardwood floors, dining area with built-in shelves, smooth ceilings, crown molding, dishwasher, and an ample sized master bedroom with great closet space. Additional features are: custom window shutters, gated entry, and community laundry. Phenomenal Location close to the nightlife, great restaurants, coffee shops, Crunch gym, Whole Foods, hiking and the very best of West Hollywood & the Sunset Strip! A truly must see!