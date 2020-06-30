1360 CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard

Amenities

Historic Savoy Plaza. Restored, elegant & spacious historical 1920's building full of charm. Fantastic light, bright, and airy with great ceiling heights. Hardwood floors, AC wall unit in unit and ceiling fan. Large living room. Very large totally remodeled kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances. Remodeled bath too. Recessed lighting and very large walk-in closet. There are French doors from the kitchen and living room that open up to a 400 sq. ft. enclosed private patio. Italian murals in lobby, fountain garden area for rest & relaxation. Steps away from Sunset Blvd. One enclosed parking space. Pet friendly. Laundry is community, but, directly across the hall from this unit. Tenant occupied, some notice to show. Available after April 22nd.