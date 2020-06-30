All apartments in West Hollywood
1360 CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard

1360 North Crescent Heights Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1360 North Crescent Heights Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
lobby
pet friendly
Historic Savoy Plaza. Restored, elegant & spacious historical 1920's building full of charm. Fantastic light, bright, and airy with great ceiling heights. Hardwood floors, AC wall unit in unit and ceiling fan. Large living room. Very large totally remodeled kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances. Remodeled bath too. Recessed lighting and very large walk-in closet. There are French doors from the kitchen and living room that open up to a 400 sq. ft. enclosed private patio. Italian murals in lobby, fountain garden area for rest & relaxation. Steps away from Sunset Blvd. One enclosed parking space. Pet friendly. Laundry is community, but, directly across the hall from this unit. Tenant occupied, some notice to show. Available after April 22nd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

