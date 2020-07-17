1318 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated courtyard microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking

This beautifully remodeled condo is located in the most sought out neighborhood of West Hollywood. Upon entering the unit you are greeted with a tranquil courtyard. This unit boasts plenty of natural sunlight from every room. Extensively remodeled throughout as well as an updated kitchen and bath that features both stand up shower and separate tub. One assigned parking spot and laundry room. Located just off of the Sunset Strip and in close proximity to the Directors Guild of America, Bristol Farms, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe's.