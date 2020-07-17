All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated April 14 2019 at 10:19 PM

1318 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS

1318 N Crescent Heights Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1318 N Crescent Heights Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
courtyard
microwave
refrigerator
This beautifully remodeled condo is located in the most sought out neighborhood of West Hollywood. Upon entering the unit you are greeted with a tranquil courtyard. This unit boasts plenty of natural sunlight from every room. Extensively remodeled throughout as well as an updated kitchen and bath that features both stand up shower and separate tub. One assigned parking spot and laundry room. Located just off of the Sunset Strip and in close proximity to the Directors Guild of America, Bristol Farms, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe's.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1318 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS have any available units?
1318 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1318 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS have?
Some of 1318 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1318 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS currently offering any rent specials?
1318 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS pet-friendly?
No, 1318 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1318 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS offer parking?
Yes, 1318 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS offers parking.
Does 1318 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1318 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS have a pool?
No, 1318 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have a pool.
Does 1318 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS have accessible units?
No, 1318 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with dishwashers?
No, 1318 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1318 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with air conditioning?
No, 1318 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have units with air conditioning.
