1287 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors yoga

Beautiful corner unit in West Hollywood s most iconic residential building. This large 1 BR features a full formal dining room and a separate den/office space. Designed by architect Leland Bryant and built in 1928 in the French Normandy style, La Fontaine is West Hollywood s most iconic residential building and has been home to numerous celebrities. Currently available: a sunny corner unit with exposures on three sides. Features include: --Great exposures and garden views from French windows in every room --Hardwood floors, spacious living room with beamed ceiling and mantle --Formal dining room, formal entry foyer --Gothic arches, original tile, separate tub and shower, period details. --Spectacular entry garden with legendary fountain in front. --Laundry room, secure entry, on-site manager. -- Close proximity to major banks, post office, Whole Foods, Trader Joe s, Crunch, City Yoga, movies, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, etc.