All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 1287 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
1287 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

1287 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS

1287 North Crescent Heights Boulevard · (609) 306-1541
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1287 North Crescent Heights Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit H · Avail. now

$4,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
yoga
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
yoga
Beautiful corner unit in West Hollywood s most iconic residential building. This large 1 BR features a full formal dining room and a separate den/office space. Designed by architect Leland Bryant and built in 1928 in the French Normandy style, La Fontaine is West Hollywood s most iconic residential building and has been home to numerous celebrities. Currently available: a sunny corner unit with exposures on three sides. Features include: --Great exposures and garden views from French windows in every room --Hardwood floors, spacious living room with beamed ceiling and mantle --Formal dining room, formal entry foyer --Gothic arches, original tile, separate tub and shower, period details. --Spectacular entry garden with legendary fountain in front. --Laundry room, secure entry, on-site manager. -- Close proximity to major banks, post office, Whole Foods, Trader Joe s, Crunch, City Yoga, movies, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1287 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS have any available units?
1287 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS has a unit available for $4,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1287 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS currently offering any rent specials?
1287 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1287 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS pet-friendly?
No, 1287 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1287 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS offer parking?
No, 1287 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not offer parking.
Does 1287 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1287 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1287 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS have a pool?
No, 1287 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have a pool.
Does 1287 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS have accessible units?
No, 1287 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have accessible units.
Does 1287 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with dishwashers?
No, 1287 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1287 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with air conditioning?
No, 1287 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1287 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Apartments with ParkingWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA
Palmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity