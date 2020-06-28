All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated June 8 2020 at 3:50 AM

1268 North Fairfax Avenue

1268 North Fairfax Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1268 North Fairfax Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath single family front house on a multi-unit residence property located close to shopping and central West Hollywood. Features new kitchen and bathrooms, romantic fireplace in living room and beautifully refinished hardwood floors. There are many built-ins and a large dining room in this early 20th century home. Patio off of the dining room is perfect for those summer barbecues or a relaxing place to unwind on a warm summer evening. Includes washer-dryer hookup in utility room and 2 onsite parking places. A must-see. All appliances included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1268 North Fairfax Avenue have any available units?
1268 North Fairfax Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1268 North Fairfax Avenue have?
Some of 1268 North Fairfax Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1268 North Fairfax Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1268 North Fairfax Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1268 North Fairfax Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1268 North Fairfax Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1268 North Fairfax Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1268 North Fairfax Avenue offers parking.
Does 1268 North Fairfax Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1268 North Fairfax Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1268 North Fairfax Avenue have a pool?
No, 1268 North Fairfax Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1268 North Fairfax Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1268 North Fairfax Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1268 North Fairfax Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1268 North Fairfax Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1268 North Fairfax Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1268 North Fairfax Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
