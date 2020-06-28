1268 North Fairfax Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath single family front house on a multi-unit residence property located close to shopping and central West Hollywood. Features new kitchen and bathrooms, romantic fireplace in living room and beautifully refinished hardwood floors. There are many built-ins and a large dining room in this early 20th century home. Patio off of the dining room is perfect for those summer barbecues or a relaxing place to unwind on a warm summer evening. Includes washer-dryer hookup in utility room and 2 onsite parking places. A must-see. All appliances included.