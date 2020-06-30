All apartments in West Hollywood
1251 N Gardner St
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

1251 N Gardner St

1251 N Gardner St · No Longer Available
Location

1251 N Gardner St, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Charming, private stand alone house in the heart of West Hollywood. There is a private garage for storage or parking plus 2 more spots in the driveway. This unit has central AC and heating and a full size washer and dryer. The upgraded kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The family room has a wood beam ceiling which gives the room a cabin-like feel. There is a private courtyard in the back. Water and trash paid for by owner and a gardner comes every week to clean the property. Must have good credit to apply. Please contact Katie (760) 978-8668 for showing information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

