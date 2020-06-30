1251 N Gardner St

Amenities
Charming, private stand alone house in the heart of West Hollywood. There is a private garage for storage or parking plus 2 more spots in the driveway. This unit has central AC and heating and a full size washer and dryer. The upgraded kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The family room has a wood beam ceiling which gives the room a cabin-like feel. There is a private courtyard in the back. Water and trash paid for by owner and a gardner comes every week to clean the property. Must have good credit to apply. Please contact Katie (760) 978-8668 for showing information.
