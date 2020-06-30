1251 N Gardner St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

Charming, private stand alone house in the heart of West Hollywood. There is a private garage for storage or parking plus 2 more spots in the driveway. This unit has central AC and heating and a full size washer and dryer. The upgraded kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The family room has a wood beam ceiling which gives the room a cabin-like feel. There is a private courtyard in the back. Water and trash paid for by owner and a gardner comes every week to clean the property. Must have good credit to apply. Please contact Katie (760) 978-8668 for showing information.



(RLNE5409869)