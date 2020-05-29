1233 North LAUREL Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Classic mid-century building in the heart of West Hollywood! Bright, spacious top floor, front facing unit with new wood-style flooring throughout. Large living room/dining area with recessed lighting opens to wide balcony with leafy green and beautiful neighborhood views; master bedroom has attached 3/4 bathroom and guest bedroom has easy access to full bathroom in hallway. Generous closet space throughout and extra storage in garage. Beautiful spa-like complex, meticulously maintained, features large sparkling pool and sun-bathing area. 1 car gated parking, laundry in building. Move-in costs include first and last month's rent plus security deposit.