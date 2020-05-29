All apartments in West Hollywood
1233 North LAUREL Avenue

1233 North Laurel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1233 North Laurel Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Classic mid-century building in the heart of West Hollywood! Bright, spacious top floor, front facing unit with new wood-style flooring throughout. Large living room/dining area with recessed lighting opens to wide balcony with leafy green and beautiful neighborhood views; master bedroom has attached 3/4 bathroom and guest bedroom has easy access to full bathroom in hallway. Generous closet space throughout and extra storage in garage. Beautiful spa-like complex, meticulously maintained, features large sparkling pool and sun-bathing area. 1 car gated parking, laundry in building. Move-in costs include first and last month's rent plus security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1233 North LAUREL Avenue have any available units?
1233 North LAUREL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1233 North LAUREL Avenue have?
Some of 1233 North LAUREL Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1233 North LAUREL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1233 North LAUREL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 North LAUREL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1233 North LAUREL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1233 North LAUREL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1233 North LAUREL Avenue offers parking.
Does 1233 North LAUREL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1233 North LAUREL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 North LAUREL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1233 North LAUREL Avenue has a pool.
Does 1233 North LAUREL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1233 North LAUREL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 North LAUREL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1233 North LAUREL Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1233 North LAUREL Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1233 North LAUREL Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
