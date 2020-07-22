1211 Horn Ave 101

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking rent controlled

Horn Ave Apartments



Beautiful 1 Bedroom Apartment Above Sunset Blvd

This apartment features an open layout with hardwood floors, modern kitchen/bath in a smaller boutique 16 unit community.

There is an on-site manager, on-site laundry and the property is also rent controlled.

This unit is on the lower floor for easy access to the entry with wrap around windows partially shaded with lovely tree-lined walkways.



Appliances: , Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal

Pets: OK with Monthly Pet Fee

Parking: 1 Parking Spot Included (Any additional would be permitted street parking)

HVAC: Central Air/Heat

Shared Laundry

Unit is available

Utilities: Owner pays water, sewer and trash

Ernest

323.639.3006



**Photos may not be identical but similar in nature.



West Hollywood, Sunset Blvd, Great Area, Tree-lined street

