1211 Horn Ave 101

Amenities
Horn Ave Apartments - Property Id: 164065
Beautiful 1 Bedroom Apartment Above Sunset Blvd
This apartment features an open layout with hardwood floors, modern kitchen/bath in a smaller boutique 16 unit community.
There is an on-site manager, on-site laundry and the property is also rent controlled.
This unit is on the lower floor for easy access to the entry with wrap around windows partially shaded with lovely tree-lined walkways.
Appliances: , Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal
Pets: OK with Monthly Pet Fee
Parking: 1 Parking Spot Included (Any additional would be permitted street parking)
HVAC: Central Air/Heat
Shared Laundry
Unit is available
Utilities: Owner pays water, sewer and trash
Ernest
323.639.3006
**Photos may not be identical but similar in nature.
West Hollywood, Sunset Blvd, Great Area, Tree-lined street
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/164065
Property Id 164065
(RLNE5426200)