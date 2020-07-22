All apartments in West Hollywood
1211 Horn Ave 101

1211 Horn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1211 Horn Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
rent controlled
Horn Ave Apartments - Property Id: 164065

Beautiful 1 Bedroom Apartment Above Sunset Blvd
This apartment features an open layout with hardwood floors, modern kitchen/bath in a smaller boutique 16 unit community.
There is an on-site manager, on-site laundry and the property is also rent controlled.
This unit is on the lower floor for easy access to the entry with wrap around windows partially shaded with lovely tree-lined walkways.

Appliances: , Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal
Pets: OK with Monthly Pet Fee
Parking: 1 Parking Spot Included (Any additional would be permitted street parking)
HVAC: Central Air/Heat
Shared Laundry
Unit is available
Utilities: Owner pays water, sewer and trash
Ernest
323.639.3006

**Photos may not be identical but similar in nature.

West Hollywood, Sunset Blvd, Great Area, Tree-lined street
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/164065
Property Id 164065

(RLNE5426200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 Horn Ave 101 have any available units?
1211 Horn Ave 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1211 Horn Ave 101 have?
Some of 1211 Horn Ave 101's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 Horn Ave 101 currently offering any rent specials?
1211 Horn Ave 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 Horn Ave 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1211 Horn Ave 101 is pet friendly.
Does 1211 Horn Ave 101 offer parking?
Yes, 1211 Horn Ave 101 offers parking.
Does 1211 Horn Ave 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1211 Horn Ave 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 Horn Ave 101 have a pool?
No, 1211 Horn Ave 101 does not have a pool.
Does 1211 Horn Ave 101 have accessible units?
No, 1211 Horn Ave 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 Horn Ave 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1211 Horn Ave 101 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1211 Horn Ave 101 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1211 Horn Ave 101 has units with air conditioning.
