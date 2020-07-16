1200 North SWEETZER Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking

Extraordinary modern, two-story penthouse located in prime West Hollywood. This immaculate three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom residence is simply stunning, with a sophistication of luxury and style that feels like your own private art studio. Designed like a stand-alone home (there are no common walls), the open floor plan is flooded with light & features dramatic walls of over-sized windows and a private two secured parking spaces. Enjoy the best of urban living, just steps away from the best dining, nightlife & shopping that WEHO has to offer. This is luxury living at its finest.