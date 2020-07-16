All apartments in West Hollywood
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
1200 North SWEETZER Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1200 North SWEETZER Avenue

1200 North Sweetzer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1200 North Sweetzer Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Extraordinary modern, two-story penthouse located in prime West Hollywood. This immaculate three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom residence is simply stunning, with a sophistication of luxury and style that feels like your own private art studio. Designed like a stand-alone home (there are no common walls), the open floor plan is flooded with light & features dramatic walls of over-sized windows and a private two secured parking spaces. Enjoy the best of urban living, just steps away from the best dining, nightlife & shopping that WEHO has to offer. This is luxury living at its finest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 North SWEETZER Avenue have any available units?
1200 North SWEETZER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1200 North SWEETZER Avenue have?
Some of 1200 North SWEETZER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 North SWEETZER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1200 North SWEETZER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 North SWEETZER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1200 North SWEETZER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1200 North SWEETZER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1200 North SWEETZER Avenue offers parking.
Does 1200 North SWEETZER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 North SWEETZER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 North SWEETZER Avenue have a pool?
No, 1200 North SWEETZER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1200 North SWEETZER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1200 North SWEETZER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 North SWEETZER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 North SWEETZER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 North SWEETZER Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 North SWEETZER Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
