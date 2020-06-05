All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 1169 N Curson Ave 10.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
1169 N Curson Ave 10
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1169 N Curson Ave 10

1169 North Curson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1169 North Curson Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pet friendly
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION - Property Id: 92100

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION
Top floor newly remodeled apartment in the heart of West Hollywood with a view of lined trees. It's walking distance to all coffee shops, bars and restaurants. Trade Joes, Plummer Park and Whole foods are all within a few blocks of the building.

- Open house Sunday 12/23/2018 from 11 to 12:30.

Lease durations: 12-18 months
Furnished : No
Refrigerator : Yes
Oven :Yes
Microwave : Yes
Dish washer : Yes
Laundry : Yes ( in the building)
Water , Gardening, trash : Included in the lease
Electricity, Gas : Not included
Balcony : Yes
Hardwood floor : Yes
Heater : Yes
Air conditioner :Yes
Pets : No
Cable :Ready
Parking : Yes Street permit parking
Available : now

Any questions:
Call (310)614-9028
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92100
Property Id 92100

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4591024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1169 N Curson Ave 10 have any available units?
1169 N Curson Ave 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1169 N Curson Ave 10 have?
Some of 1169 N Curson Ave 10's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1169 N Curson Ave 10 currently offering any rent specials?
1169 N Curson Ave 10 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1169 N Curson Ave 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1169 N Curson Ave 10 is pet friendly.
Does 1169 N Curson Ave 10 offer parking?
Yes, 1169 N Curson Ave 10 does offer parking.
Does 1169 N Curson Ave 10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1169 N Curson Ave 10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1169 N Curson Ave 10 have a pool?
No, 1169 N Curson Ave 10 does not have a pool.
Does 1169 N Curson Ave 10 have accessible units?
No, 1169 N Curson Ave 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 1169 N Curson Ave 10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1169 N Curson Ave 10 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1169 N Curson Ave 10 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1169 N Curson Ave 10 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Apartments with ParkingWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA
Palmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts