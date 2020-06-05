1169 N Curson Ave 10

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking pet friendly

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

Top floor newly remodeled apartment in the heart of West Hollywood with a view of lined trees. It's walking distance to all coffee shops, bars and restaurants. Trade Joes, Plummer Park and Whole foods are all within a few blocks of the building.



- Open house Sunday 12/23/2018 from 11 to 12:30.



Lease durations: 12-18 months

Furnished : No

Refrigerator : Yes

Oven :Yes

Microwave : Yes

Dish washer : Yes

Laundry : Yes ( in the building)

Water , Gardening, trash : Included in the lease

Electricity, Gas : Not included

Balcony : Yes

Hardwood floor : Yes

Heater : Yes

Air conditioner :Yes

Pets : No

Cable :Ready

Parking : Yes Street permit parking

Available : now



Any questions:

Call (310)614-9028

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92100

