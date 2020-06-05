1169 N Curson Ave 10

Amenities
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION - Property Id: 92100
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION
Top floor newly remodeled apartment in the heart of West Hollywood with a view of lined trees. It's walking distance to all coffee shops, bars and restaurants. Trade Joes, Plummer Park and Whole foods are all within a few blocks of the building.
- Open house Sunday 12/23/2018 from 11 to 12:30.
Lease durations: 12-18 months
Furnished : No
Refrigerator : Yes
Oven :Yes
Microwave : Yes
Dish washer : Yes
Laundry : Yes ( in the building)
Water , Gardening, trash : Included in the lease
Electricity, Gas : Not included
Balcony : Yes
Hardwood floor : Yes
Heater : Yes
Air conditioner :Yes
Pets : No
Cable :Ready
Parking : Yes Street permit parking
Available : now
Any questions:
Call (310)614-9028
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92100
Property Id 92100
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4591024)