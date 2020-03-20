1152 N La Cienega Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous 2 Bed/2.5 Bath condo in the heart of West Hollywood within walking distance to some of the best restaurants, nightlife, and shopping in Los Angeles! Just steps away from the Sunset Strip and Santa Monica Blvd, this modern space is open, airy, and flooded with natural light. The unit features 15' ceilings, in-unit washer/dryer, a gas fireplace, jetted soaking tub, and a full-sized glass garage door that opens to the balcony to create true indoor/outdoor living. The kitchen features all Viking stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, and gas range. Each bedroom has its own ensuite bathroom and the unit also includes an additional half bath. The unit is on the 2nd floor and features views all the way to downtown. The building is small, only including 8 units and is very quiet and friendly. Unit includes 2 tandem assigned parking spaces in the garage and monthly maid service. Also available furnished or partially furnished for a separate price.