Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
1152 N La Cienega Blvd
Last updated February 21 2020 at 8:35 AM

1152 N La Cienega Blvd

1152 North La Cienega Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1152 North La Cienega Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2 Bed/2.5 Bath condo in the heart of West Hollywood within walking distance to some of the best restaurants, nightlife, and shopping in Los Angeles! Just steps away from the Sunset Strip and Santa Monica Blvd, this modern space is open, airy, and flooded with natural light. The unit features 15' ceilings, in-unit washer/dryer, a gas fireplace, jetted soaking tub, and a full-sized glass garage door that opens to the balcony to create true indoor/outdoor living. The kitchen features all Viking stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, and gas range. Each bedroom has its own ensuite bathroom and the unit also includes an additional half bath. The unit is on the 2nd floor and features views all the way to downtown. The building is small, only including 8 units and is very quiet and friendly. Unit includes 2 tandem assigned parking spaces in the garage and monthly maid service. Also available furnished or partially furnished for a separate price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1152 N La Cienega Blvd have any available units?
1152 N La Cienega Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1152 N La Cienega Blvd have?
Some of 1152 N La Cienega Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1152 N La Cienega Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1152 N La Cienega Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1152 N La Cienega Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1152 N La Cienega Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1152 N La Cienega Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1152 N La Cienega Blvd offers parking.
Does 1152 N La Cienega Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1152 N La Cienega Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1152 N La Cienega Blvd have a pool?
No, 1152 N La Cienega Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1152 N La Cienega Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1152 N La Cienega Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1152 N La Cienega Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1152 N La Cienega Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1152 N La Cienega Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1152 N La Cienega Blvd has units with air conditioning.

