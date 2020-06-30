1145 Larrabee St 2

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities car charging courtyard on-site laundry parking pool

Unit 2 Available 06/01/20 West Hollywood Wonder - Property Id: 144850



Location, Location, Location! Prime 1+1 condo north of the world famous Sunset Strip. Walking distance to everything West Hollywood has to offer. Located in the heart of WeHo, just steps from the popular cafes and boutiques of Sunset Plaza, and the incredible music venues of the historical Strip. Minutes from Beverly Hills and a short walk to trendy eateries and bustling nightlife on Santa Monica Blvd. Updated Mid-Century unit with marble kitchen countertops, Nest central air and heating system, hardwood floors, built-in closets, and one underground parking spot with electric car charging station. Pool, courtyard, and on-site laundry. Don't miss out!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/144850

Property Id 144850



(RLNE5706413)