Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

1145 Larrabee St 2

1145 Larrabee Street · No Longer Available
Location

1145 Larrabee Street, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car charging
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Unit 2 Available 06/01/20 West Hollywood Wonder - Property Id: 144850

Location, Location, Location! Prime 1+1 condo north of the world famous Sunset Strip. Walking distance to everything West Hollywood has to offer. Located in the heart of WeHo, just steps from the popular cafes and boutiques of Sunset Plaza, and the incredible music venues of the historical Strip. Minutes from Beverly Hills and a short walk to trendy eateries and bustling nightlife on Santa Monica Blvd. Updated Mid-Century unit with marble kitchen countertops, Nest central air and heating system, hardwood floors, built-in closets, and one underground parking spot with electric car charging station. Pool, courtyard, and on-site laundry. Don't miss out!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/144850
Property Id 144850

(RLNE5706413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145 Larrabee St 2 have any available units?
1145 Larrabee St 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1145 Larrabee St 2 have?
Some of 1145 Larrabee St 2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1145 Larrabee St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1145 Larrabee St 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 Larrabee St 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1145 Larrabee St 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1145 Larrabee St 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1145 Larrabee St 2 offers parking.
Does 1145 Larrabee St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1145 Larrabee St 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 Larrabee St 2 have a pool?
Yes, 1145 Larrabee St 2 has a pool.
Does 1145 Larrabee St 2 have accessible units?
No, 1145 Larrabee St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 Larrabee St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1145 Larrabee St 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1145 Larrabee St 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1145 Larrabee St 2 has units with air conditioning.

