Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1134 ALTA LOMA Road

1134 Alta Loma Road · No Longer Available
Location

1134 Alta Loma Road, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This stunningly remodeled 2BR/2BA condo feels like a high-end hotel suite. This beautiful West Hollywood rental has slate tile floors, recessed lighting, and a new kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Located near the back of the building for optimum peace and privacy, this unit has a large open floor plan with a gas fireplace in the living room and bedroom suites on opposite sides of the unit. Several custom closets offer ample storage space, including a large walk-through closet in the master bedroom. This unit has one parking space in the subterranean garage and the building's amenities include a gym, and sun deck with a refreshing pool in the building courtyard. Community laundry rooms are located on every floor of this building and the nearest laundry room is just across the hall from this unit. No through traffic is permitted on Alta Loma Rd, so this tree-lined block is quiet and residential while close to restaurants & shopping on Sunset Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1134 ALTA LOMA Road have any available units?
1134 ALTA LOMA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1134 ALTA LOMA Road have?
Some of 1134 ALTA LOMA Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1134 ALTA LOMA Road currently offering any rent specials?
1134 ALTA LOMA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1134 ALTA LOMA Road pet-friendly?
No, 1134 ALTA LOMA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1134 ALTA LOMA Road offer parking?
Yes, 1134 ALTA LOMA Road offers parking.
Does 1134 ALTA LOMA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1134 ALTA LOMA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1134 ALTA LOMA Road have a pool?
Yes, 1134 ALTA LOMA Road has a pool.
Does 1134 ALTA LOMA Road have accessible units?
No, 1134 ALTA LOMA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1134 ALTA LOMA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1134 ALTA LOMA Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1134 ALTA LOMA Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1134 ALTA LOMA Road does not have units with air conditioning.
