1134 ALTA LOMA Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

This stunningly remodeled 2BR/2BA condo feels like a high-end hotel suite. This beautiful West Hollywood rental has slate tile floors, recessed lighting, and a new kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Located near the back of the building for optimum peace and privacy, this unit has a large open floor plan with a gas fireplace in the living room and bedroom suites on opposite sides of the unit. Several custom closets offer ample storage space, including a large walk-through closet in the master bedroom. This unit has one parking space in the subterranean garage and the building's amenities include a gym, and sun deck with a refreshing pool in the building courtyard. Community laundry rooms are located on every floor of this building and the nearest laundry room is just across the hall from this unit. No through traffic is permitted on Alta Loma Rd, so this tree-lined block is quiet and residential while close to restaurants & shopping on Sunset Blvd.