Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
1124 North LA CIENEGA
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1124 North LA CIENEGA

1124 North La Cienega Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1124 North La Cienega Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
An extraordinary opportunity to live in the heart of West Hollywood. This tranquil single-story, rear residence sits conveniently between Sunset Blvd and Santa Monica Blvd and is close to the Mondrian, Sunset Tower, Katana, and the Comedy Store. Spacious open living and dining area with recessed spotlighting, gorgeous bamboo flooring, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and stone countertops, breakfast bar, a wet bar perfect for entertaining, and a cozy fireplace. Large master suite with east views offers great closets and storage and a beautiful bathroom. Secure, side-by-side, garage parking for two cars with direct access to the front foyer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 North LA CIENEGA have any available units?
1124 North LA CIENEGA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1124 North LA CIENEGA have?
Some of 1124 North LA CIENEGA's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 North LA CIENEGA currently offering any rent specials?
1124 North LA CIENEGA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 North LA CIENEGA pet-friendly?
No, 1124 North LA CIENEGA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1124 North LA CIENEGA offer parking?
Yes, 1124 North LA CIENEGA offers parking.
Does 1124 North LA CIENEGA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1124 North LA CIENEGA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 North LA CIENEGA have a pool?
No, 1124 North LA CIENEGA does not have a pool.
Does 1124 North LA CIENEGA have accessible units?
No, 1124 North LA CIENEGA does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 North LA CIENEGA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1124 North LA CIENEGA has units with dishwashers.
Does 1124 North LA CIENEGA have units with air conditioning?
No, 1124 North LA CIENEGA does not have units with air conditioning.
