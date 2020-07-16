1124 North LA CIENEGA

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

An extraordinary opportunity to live in the heart of West Hollywood. This tranquil single-story, rear residence sits conveniently between Sunset Blvd and Santa Monica Blvd and is close to the Mondrian, Sunset Tower, Katana, and the Comedy Store. Spacious open living and dining area with recessed spotlighting, gorgeous bamboo flooring, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and stone countertops, breakfast bar, a wet bar perfect for entertaining, and a cozy fireplace. Large master suite with east views offers great closets and storage and a beautiful bathroom. Secure, side-by-side, garage parking for two cars with direct access to the front foyer.