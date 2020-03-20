All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 1040 SPAULDING Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
1040 SPAULDING Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1040 SPAULDING Avenue

1040 North Spaulding Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1040 North Spaulding Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Built in 2015, this modern townhouse located in prime West Hollywood boasts 3 BD/2.5 BA-meticulously built for comfort, convenience, and style. Enjoy your own private roof deck with unobstructed views from the Hollywood Hills to downtown and beyond. Savor the sun-drenched master suite with oversized balcony and sumptuous bath. The middle level is designed for entertaining, with a decadent living room, cozy dining room and a gourmet eat-in kitchen loaded with state-of-the art appliances and stunning finishes. The unit features designer closets in every room, with plenty of storage space. Additional storage is available in the gated and secured parking garage. Experience the Southern California lifestyle just steps away from LA's finest shopping, dining and nightlife destinations. Unit is unfurnished, but owner will leave 'electronics package' for slight monthly rental increase.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 SPAULDING Avenue have any available units?
1040 SPAULDING Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1040 SPAULDING Avenue have?
Some of 1040 SPAULDING Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1040 SPAULDING Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1040 SPAULDING Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 SPAULDING Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1040 SPAULDING Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1040 SPAULDING Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1040 SPAULDING Avenue offers parking.
Does 1040 SPAULDING Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1040 SPAULDING Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 SPAULDING Avenue have a pool?
No, 1040 SPAULDING Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1040 SPAULDING Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1040 SPAULDING Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 SPAULDING Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1040 SPAULDING Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1040 SPAULDING Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1040 SPAULDING Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Apartments with ParkingWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA
Palmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts