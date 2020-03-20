1040 SPAULDING Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Built in 2015, this modern townhouse located in prime West Hollywood boasts 3 BD/2.5 BA-meticulously built for comfort, convenience, and style. Enjoy your own private roof deck with unobstructed views from the Hollywood Hills to downtown and beyond. Savor the sun-drenched master suite with oversized balcony and sumptuous bath. The middle level is designed for entertaining, with a decadent living room, cozy dining room and a gourmet eat-in kitchen loaded with state-of-the art appliances and stunning finishes. The unit features designer closets in every room, with plenty of storage space. Additional storage is available in the gated and secured parking garage. Experience the Southern California lifestyle just steps away from LA's finest shopping, dining and nightlife destinations. Unit is unfurnished, but owner will leave 'electronics package' for slight monthly rental increase.