1030 North KINGS Road

Amenities
This RARE luxurious condominium with two-bedrooms and two-baths is just a few blocks away from the chic Melrose Place boutique storefronts and extraordinary West Hollywood restaurants. The condominium features a sleek open floor plan with wide oak flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, ten-foot ceilings, and recessed lighting throughout. Enjoy a chef's kitchen fully equipped with Miele appliances, a moveable island, and custom cabinetry. The master suite features a walk-in wardrobe, and en-suite bathroom with a floor-to-ceiling marble shower. The condominium has state of the art IOTAS smart home control system, in-unit full-size washer & dryer, and designated two tandem parking spaces with a private storage container.