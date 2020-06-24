1030 North KINGS Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking

This RARE luxurious condominium with two-bedrooms and two-baths is just a few blocks away from the chic Melrose Place boutique storefronts and extraordinary West Hollywood restaurants. The condominium features a sleek open floor plan with wide oak flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, ten-foot ceilings, and recessed lighting throughout. Enjoy a chef's kitchen fully equipped with Miele appliances, a moveable island, and custom cabinetry. The master suite features a walk-in wardrobe, and en-suite bathroom with a floor-to-ceiling marble shower. The condominium has state of the art IOTAS smart home control system, in-unit full-size washer & dryer, and designated two tandem parking spaces with a private storage container.