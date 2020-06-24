All apartments in West Hollywood
1030 North KINGS Road
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1030 North KINGS Road

1030 North Kings Road · No Longer Available
Location

1030 North Kings Road, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
elevator
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
This RARE luxurious condominium with two-bedrooms and two-baths is just a few blocks away from the chic Melrose Place boutique storefronts and extraordinary West Hollywood restaurants. The condominium features a sleek open floor plan with wide oak flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, ten-foot ceilings, and recessed lighting throughout. Enjoy a chef's kitchen fully equipped with Miele appliances, a moveable island, and custom cabinetry. The master suite features a walk-in wardrobe, and en-suite bathroom with a floor-to-ceiling marble shower. The condominium has state of the art IOTAS smart home control system, in-unit full-size washer & dryer, and designated two tandem parking spaces with a private storage container.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 North KINGS Road have any available units?
1030 North KINGS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1030 North KINGS Road have?
Some of 1030 North KINGS Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 North KINGS Road currently offering any rent specials?
1030 North KINGS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 North KINGS Road pet-friendly?
No, 1030 North KINGS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1030 North KINGS Road offer parking?
Yes, 1030 North KINGS Road offers parking.
Does 1030 North KINGS Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1030 North KINGS Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 North KINGS Road have a pool?
No, 1030 North KINGS Road does not have a pool.
Does 1030 North KINGS Road have accessible units?
No, 1030 North KINGS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 North KINGS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1030 North KINGS Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1030 North KINGS Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1030 North KINGS Road does not have units with air conditioning.
