West Hollywood, CA
1029 North VISTA Street
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

1029 North VISTA Street

1029 North Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

1029 North Vista Street, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy sophisticated living in this chic architectural townhome with ultra high ceilings, walls of glass, and breathtaking views. The first floor offers an open layout where you will find living and dining room that open to private patio. Nice sized kitchen with lots of light and stainless steel appliances. Loft style second floor is perfect for a home office or second living area. Each en suite bedroom enjoys complete privacy with their own balcony and spacious closets. Large roof top deck perfect for relaxation while enjoying the panoramic views of the city and Hollywood sign. Private 2 car garage with controlled access. Located in the trency neighborhood of West Hollywood and minutes from groceries, bars and restaurants. Available for long term both furnished and unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 North VISTA Street have any available units?
1029 North VISTA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1029 North VISTA Street have?
Some of 1029 North VISTA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1029 North VISTA Street currently offering any rent specials?
1029 North VISTA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 North VISTA Street pet-friendly?
No, 1029 North VISTA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1029 North VISTA Street offer parking?
Yes, 1029 North VISTA Street offers parking.
Does 1029 North VISTA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1029 North VISTA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 North VISTA Street have a pool?
No, 1029 North VISTA Street does not have a pool.
Does 1029 North VISTA Street have accessible units?
No, 1029 North VISTA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 North VISTA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1029 North VISTA Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1029 North VISTA Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1029 North VISTA Street does not have units with air conditioning.

