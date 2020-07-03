1029 North VISTA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy sophisticated living in this chic architectural townhome with ultra high ceilings, walls of glass, and breathtaking views. The first floor offers an open layout where you will find living and dining room that open to private patio. Nice sized kitchen with lots of light and stainless steel appliances. Loft style second floor is perfect for a home office or second living area. Each en suite bedroom enjoys complete privacy with their own balcony and spacious closets. Large roof top deck perfect for relaxation while enjoying the panoramic views of the city and Hollywood sign. Private 2 car garage with controlled access. Located in the trency neighborhood of West Hollywood and minutes from groceries, bars and restaurants. Available for long term both furnished and unfurnished.