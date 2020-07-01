All apartments in West Hollywood
1016 HANCOCK Avenue

1016 Hancock Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1016 Hancock Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this stylish 2 bed 2 bath condo nestled in the heart of West Hollywood. This unit is a rare find & offers an open floor-plan kitchen, dining and living room with balcony. Master bedroom suite with closet, balcony and en-suite bath is the perfect respite from city life. A secondary bedroom and bath complete the unit. The cherry on top is In-unit laundry, 2 tandem gated parking spots in a boutique building of only 6 units. Located in prime West Hollywood, close to trendy shops, restaurants and only moments from the Sunset Strip.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 HANCOCK Avenue have any available units?
1016 HANCOCK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1016 HANCOCK Avenue have?
Some of 1016 HANCOCK Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 HANCOCK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1016 HANCOCK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 HANCOCK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1016 HANCOCK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1016 HANCOCK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1016 HANCOCK Avenue offers parking.
Does 1016 HANCOCK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1016 HANCOCK Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 HANCOCK Avenue have a pool?
No, 1016 HANCOCK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1016 HANCOCK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1016 HANCOCK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 HANCOCK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 HANCOCK Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 HANCOCK Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1016 HANCOCK Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

