1016 HANCOCK Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this stylish 2 bed 2 bath condo nestled in the heart of West Hollywood. This unit is a rare find & offers an open floor-plan kitchen, dining and living room with balcony. Master bedroom suite with closet, balcony and en-suite bath is the perfect respite from city life. A secondary bedroom and bath complete the unit. The cherry on top is In-unit laundry, 2 tandem gated parking spots in a boutique building of only 6 units. Located in prime West Hollywood, close to trendy shops, restaurants and only moments from the Sunset Strip.