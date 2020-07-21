1003 Havenhurst Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Architecturally stunning beautifully upgraded top level Spanish style West Hollywood gem. High ceilings and light and bright. Property features a fully renovated kitchen and bath with newer cabinets, quartz counter tops, extra deep stainless sink, designer pull out faucet, high end stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, new interior doors, upgraded windows, fireplace and LED recessed lighting. Centrally located between Santa Monica, Crescent Heights and Melrose with an abundance of shopping (Melrose boutiques, the Grove, Beverly Center), restaurants, entertainment and public transportation. Central air and heat, washer and dryer included, walk in closets, includes 1 garage space, and private sanctuary in the backyard. Can be used as a 2 bedroom plus office or 3 bedrooms. Open floor plan and private balcony. Water is included.