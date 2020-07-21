All apartments in West Hollywood
1003 Havenhurst Drive
Last updated March 1 2020 at 2:59 AM

1003 Havenhurst Drive

1003 Havenhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1003 Havenhurst Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Architecturally stunning beautifully upgraded top level Spanish style West Hollywood gem. High ceilings and light and bright. Property features a fully renovated kitchen and bath with newer cabinets, quartz counter tops, extra deep stainless sink, designer pull out faucet, high end stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, new interior doors, upgraded windows, fireplace and LED recessed lighting. Centrally located between Santa Monica, Crescent Heights and Melrose with an abundance of shopping (Melrose boutiques, the Grove, Beverly Center), restaurants, entertainment and public transportation. Central air and heat, washer and dryer included, walk in closets, includes 1 garage space, and private sanctuary in the backyard. Can be used as a 2 bedroom plus office or 3 bedrooms. Open floor plan and private balcony. Water is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 Havenhurst Drive have any available units?
1003 Havenhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1003 Havenhurst Drive have?
Some of 1003 Havenhurst Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 Havenhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1003 Havenhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 Havenhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1003 Havenhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1003 Havenhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1003 Havenhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 1003 Havenhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1003 Havenhurst Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 Havenhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 1003 Havenhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1003 Havenhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 1003 Havenhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 Havenhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1003 Havenhurst Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1003 Havenhurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1003 Havenhurst Drive has units with air conditioning.
