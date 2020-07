Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center carport clubhouse courtyard online portal package receiving

Welcome home to The Atrium at West Covina! Our beautiful community and spacious apartment interiors have been newly renovated with modern appliances and enhanced amenities. The Atrium is well located, close to schools, shopping, freeways, dining and much more! Stop by or contact our leasing center so one of our leasing professionals can assist you in finding your new home!