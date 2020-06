Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool garage hot tub

Welcome to the custom built South Hills home with 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms! This home has marble entry and nice landscape. SPA/Pool and spacious patio area are perfect for entertaining. Kitchen has corian counter tops, tile flooring and wet bar. Built in entertainment center within family room. Master bedroom has walk in closet, and master bathroom has separate tub and shower and dual sinks. 3 car attached garage with direct access.