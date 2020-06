Amenities

in unit laundry pool refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities pool

It's A Must See! Great corner pool home with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2144 SqFt, and a pool house with bathroom. This home is ready for you! Please call to coordinate a showing today. Rental does not include refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Priced at $2300. Available Now. All showings by appointment only, do not go direct.