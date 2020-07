Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Schools and golf course with in walking distance also Bus stop, and Shopping mall withing 7 min drive. the best quiet exclusive area of West Covina Presigious South Hills, privately gated and back yard completely fenced in. the renter in front home is quiet and been living there for 3 years. never had any complaints against them living there. you have your own storage shed in back yard for your valuables too.

call for pre-qualification and view unit is by appt. only.