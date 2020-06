Amenities

The two story town home is located in the Shadow Oak Villas III. The living area is 1322 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and one and half bathrooms. Kitchen and Bathrooms with cabinets, counter top, sinks, light fixtures and tile floor. Laminated floor throughout the house. Must see. Spacious private front porch and balcony. It's located close to the park, schools, restaurants, and supermarket.