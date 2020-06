Amenities

Single story traditional home features a large living room, cozy den located off the kitchen and dining area, along with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Home is bright with large picture window in the living room and the backyard has lemon trees and a nectarine tree, along with a beautiful porch perfect for entertainment. Large detached garage. Landlord will pay for monthly gardener. Located close to transportation, shopping and schools. Contact Sandar West @(909) 816-3257.