1434 S. Conlon Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home for Rent in quiet neighborhood of West Covina - This home is a stunning and spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with modern upgrades!

Situated on a quiet residential street of West Covina, this home is just what you have been looking for!



For information and showings, call 626-577-3060 or visit us online at www.managedbycornerstone.com



Features of this home include:

Hardwood and stone tile floors throughout entire house

Central air conditioning and heating

Shutter window coverings

Overhead canned lighting in living room

Modern upgrades to kitchen. Granite counter tops and large kitchen island. Modern appliances.

Home comes with refrigerator in kitchen and garage. Kitchen also has a built in wine fridge!

Ceiling fans in all bedrooms

Large and well maintained back yard

Covered patio seating area in back yard

Attached two car garage

Washer and dryer hookups



Lease is for 1 year minimum. No pets. No smoking. Tenant pays all utilities.



Cornerstone R/E Management, Inc (DRE# 02043101) is the property manager for owner.



Please contact our office to set up a viewing. Applications are available online at our website:

www.managedbycornerstone.com



Office is open Monday through Saturday.

Monday and Wednesday 9am to 6pm

Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9am to 5pm

Saturday 10am to 3pm.

We are closed on Sundays and major holidays



Our address is 540 El Dorado St, Suite 101, Pasadena, CA 91101



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5914303)