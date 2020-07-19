All apartments in West Covina
1434 S. Conlon Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1434 S. Conlon Avenue

1434 South Conlon Avenue · (626) 577-3060
Location

1434 South Conlon Avenue, West Covina, CA 91790
Sunset

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1434 S. Conlon Avenue · Avail. now

$2,895

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1377 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home for Rent in quiet neighborhood of West Covina - This home is a stunning and spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with modern upgrades!
Situated on a quiet residential street of West Covina, this home is just what you have been looking for!

For information and showings, call 626-577-3060 or visit us online at www.managedbycornerstone.com

Features of this home include:
Hardwood and stone tile floors throughout entire house
Central air conditioning and heating
Shutter window coverings
Overhead canned lighting in living room
Modern upgrades to kitchen. Granite counter tops and large kitchen island. Modern appliances.
Home comes with refrigerator in kitchen and garage. Kitchen also has a built in wine fridge!
Ceiling fans in all bedrooms
Large and well maintained back yard
Covered patio seating area in back yard
Attached two car garage
Washer and dryer hookups

Lease is for 1 year minimum. No pets. No smoking. Tenant pays all utilities.

Cornerstone R/E Management, Inc (DRE# 02043101) is the property manager for owner.

Please contact our office to set up a viewing. Applications are available online at our website:
www.managedbycornerstone.com

Office is open Monday through Saturday.
Monday and Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9am to 5pm
Saturday 10am to 3pm.
We are closed on Sundays and major holidays

Our address is 540 El Dorado St, Suite 101, Pasadena, CA 91101

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1434 S. Conlon Avenue have any available units?
1434 S. Conlon Avenue has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 1434 S. Conlon Avenue have?
Some of 1434 S. Conlon Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1434 S. Conlon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1434 S. Conlon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1434 S. Conlon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1434 S. Conlon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 1434 S. Conlon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1434 S. Conlon Avenue offers parking.
Does 1434 S. Conlon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1434 S. Conlon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1434 S. Conlon Avenue have a pool?
No, 1434 S. Conlon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1434 S. Conlon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1434 S. Conlon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1434 S. Conlon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1434 S. Conlon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
