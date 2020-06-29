1322 E Fairgrove Avenue

Amenities

Great area in West Covina. Quite, calm and beautiful community, convenient access to Freeway I-10 and 60. In the middle of transportation from inland empire and downtown LA. Very convenient location, minutes to school, supermarket and plazas. Condo features 3 bedrooms and 1 and half bath, all bedrooms are upstairs all in big size with carpets flooring. Downstairs with half bath and indoor washer and dryer (washer and dryer are including in the lease). Laminated floor in living room, tile floor in kitchen, eating area next to the kitchen, with sliding door accesses to the patio area, great size of the patio, you could enjoy the morning time and evening hours with family here. *** Text with Ivy Jou at 626-688-6377 or Michelle at 626-688-6113 for any questions or make an appointment. Tenant occupied, need to make an appointment, easy showing. ***