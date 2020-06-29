All apartments in West Covina
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:15 PM

1322 E Fairgrove Avenue

1322 East Fairgrove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1322 East Fairgrove Avenue, West Covina, CA 91792
Amar-Lark Ellen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great area in West Covina. Quite, calm and beautiful community, convenient access to Freeway I-10 and 60. In the middle of transportation from inland empire and downtown LA. Very convenient location, minutes to school, supermarket and plazas. Condo features 3 bedrooms and 1 and half bath, all bedrooms are upstairs all in big size with carpets flooring. Downstairs with half bath and indoor washer and dryer (washer and dryer are including in the lease). Laminated floor in living room, tile floor in kitchen, eating area next to the kitchen, with sliding door accesses to the patio area, great size of the patio, you could enjoy the morning time and evening hours with family here. *** Text with Ivy Jou at 626-688-6377 or Michelle at 626-688-6113 for any questions or make an appointment. Tenant occupied, need to make an appointment, easy showing. ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1322 E Fairgrove Avenue have any available units?
1322 E Fairgrove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
Is 1322 E Fairgrove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1322 E Fairgrove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1322 E Fairgrove Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1322 E Fairgrove Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 1322 E Fairgrove Avenue offer parking?
No, 1322 E Fairgrove Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1322 E Fairgrove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1322 E Fairgrove Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1322 E Fairgrove Avenue have a pool?
No, 1322 E Fairgrove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1322 E Fairgrove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1322 E Fairgrove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1322 E Fairgrove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1322 E Fairgrove Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1322 E Fairgrove Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1322 E Fairgrove Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

