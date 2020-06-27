All apartments in West Covina
1258 Inspiration

1258 Inspiration Pt · No Longer Available
Location

1258 Inspiration Pt, West Covina, CA 91791
Azusa-Cameron

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to the newest home development site in the beautiful city of West Covina. Once you enter the doorway you will be greeted by a wonderful open space where you can create your own beautiful garden to greet your guests and family! After you enter the house there is a large in-law suite / office suite on the left hand side. There’s also a guest bathroom, huge living room and very large kitchen equipped with brand new appliances and a large island in the center. This kitchen is ideal for large families that need to get a lot of cooking done! There is a walk in pantry and 2 car garage on one side with a single car/ storage area across the house in front of the in-law suite. When you walk upstairs you will see a large private family living room, with an area for the children to study for school! There are 3 bedrooms upstairs, the master itself is very spacious and has a great walk in closet, with a balcony with a view of all of West Covina!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1258 Inspiration have any available units?
1258 Inspiration doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 1258 Inspiration have?
Some of 1258 Inspiration's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1258 Inspiration currently offering any rent specials?
1258 Inspiration is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1258 Inspiration pet-friendly?
No, 1258 Inspiration is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 1258 Inspiration offer parking?
Yes, 1258 Inspiration offers parking.
Does 1258 Inspiration have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1258 Inspiration does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1258 Inspiration have a pool?
No, 1258 Inspiration does not have a pool.
Does 1258 Inspiration have accessible units?
No, 1258 Inspiration does not have accessible units.
Does 1258 Inspiration have units with dishwashers?
No, 1258 Inspiration does not have units with dishwashers.
