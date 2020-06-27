1258 Inspiration

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to the newest home development site in the beautiful city of West Covina. Once you enter the doorway you will be greeted by a wonderful open space where you can create your own beautiful garden to greet your guests and family! After you enter the house there is a large in-law suite / office suite on the left hand side. There’s also a guest bathroom, huge living room and very large kitchen equipped with brand new appliances and a large island in the center. This kitchen is ideal for large families that need to get a lot of cooking done! There is a walk in pantry and 2 car garage on one side with a single car/ storage area across the house in front of the in-law suite. When you walk upstairs you will see a large private family living room, with an area for the children to study for school! There are 3 bedrooms upstairs, the master itself is very spacious and has a great walk in closet, with a balcony with a view of all of West Covina!