1258 Inspiration

Amenities
Welcome to the newest home development site in the beautiful city of West Covina. Once you enter the doorway you will be greeted by a wonderful open space where you can create your own beautiful garden to greet your guests and family! After you enter the house there is a large in-law suite / office suite on the left hand side. There’s also a guest bathroom, huge living room and very large kitchen equipped with brand new appliances and a large island in the center. This kitchen is ideal for large families that need to get a lot of cooking done! There is a walk in pantry and 2 car garage on one side with a single car/ storage area across the house in front of the in-law suite. When you walk upstairs you will see a large private family living room, with an area for the children to study for school! There are 3 bedrooms upstairs, the master itself is very spacious and has a great walk in closet, with a balcony with a view of all of West Covina!