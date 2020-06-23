All apartments in West Covina
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

118 Stonebridge Road

118 Stonebridge Rd · No Longer Available
Location

118 Stonebridge Rd, West Covina, CA 91791
East Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
guest parking
media room
A beautiful newer townhome that was once one of the model homes in the gated Oak Creek Community facing the greenbelt and tot lot with oak trees providing shades and tranquility on south side of the community. Nicely upgraded tiled floors on first floor with open floor plan that features living and dining area, good size gourmet kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances plus refrigerator and a wine cooler, granite counter tops, white cabinetries, and a good size center island/breakfast counter. Custom colors and nice lighting fixtures and/or ceiling fan throughout the home. Upstairs has a spacious master suite, two additional bedrooms, a full bath and a separate laundry room equipped with washer and dryer. Linen closet in the hall. Master suite has wood siding on one wall and a spacious walk-in closet with organizers. Master bath has walk-in tiled shower, dual sinks and a separate toilet area with nice large window overlooking the greenbelt/playground. Solar powered provides lower electricity bill. Attached two-car garage. The community has ample guest parking. Location of this property is convenient for freeway access and in close proximity to Eastfield Shopping Center, restaurants, movie theaters, IKEA and short drive to Mt. Sac and Cal Poly. Please call Hwei-chu at 909-728-9837 for private viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Stonebridge Road have any available units?
118 Stonebridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 Stonebridge Road have?
Some of 118 Stonebridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Stonebridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
118 Stonebridge Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Stonebridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 118 Stonebridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 118 Stonebridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 118 Stonebridge Road does offer parking.
Does 118 Stonebridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 Stonebridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Stonebridge Road have a pool?
No, 118 Stonebridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 118 Stonebridge Road have accessible units?
No, 118 Stonebridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Stonebridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 Stonebridge Road has units with dishwashers.
