118 Stonebridge Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage guest parking media room

A beautiful newer townhome that was once one of the model homes in the gated Oak Creek Community facing the greenbelt and tot lot with oak trees providing shades and tranquility on south side of the community. Nicely upgraded tiled floors on first floor with open floor plan that features living and dining area, good size gourmet kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances plus refrigerator and a wine cooler, granite counter tops, white cabinetries, and a good size center island/breakfast counter. Custom colors and nice lighting fixtures and/or ceiling fan throughout the home. Upstairs has a spacious master suite, two additional bedrooms, a full bath and a separate laundry room equipped with washer and dryer. Linen closet in the hall. Master suite has wood siding on one wall and a spacious walk-in closet with organizers. Master bath has walk-in tiled shower, dual sinks and a separate toilet area with nice large window overlooking the greenbelt/playground. Solar powered provides lower electricity bill. Attached two-car garage. The community has ample guest parking. Location of this property is convenient for freeway access and in close proximity to Eastfield Shopping Center, restaurants, movie theaters, IKEA and short drive to Mt. Sac and Cal Poly. Please call Hwei-chu at 909-728-9837 for private viewing.