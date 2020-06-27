1113 S Fircroft St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 4 BD Family Home Located in South Hills - Beautiful family home located in a nice Cul De Sac and desirable neighborhood. Its adjacent to South Hills Country Club. This home has been well maintained and is very clean. It has 3 bedrooms with a den (can be used as 4th bedroom), 1.75 baths, clean and bright living room with cozy fireplace; it has attractive wood floor in bright and airy kitchen, formal dining, laundry room, and a den. It also has nice curb appeal and beautiful back yard with a 16,575 Sq.Ft lot.



Easy access to freeways, restaurants, parks and shopping; walking distance to South Hills Country club, Elementary and Junior High schools. Approximately 5 miles from Mt. Sac, Cal Poly and APU.



Rent includes landscaping. Tenant pays all other utilities and services. 1 Year Lease.



This property is professionally managed through Ramona Property Managers, Inc. Ramona Property Managers represents owners and investors and does not charge for information on any of our available properties. Any third party requesting money for properties managed by Ramona Property Managers is doing so without our permission or consent.



Rent with Confidence and call our office today at (626) 448-7882



(RLNE5002223)